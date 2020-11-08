AKA sorority sisters celebrate Kamala Harris winning election

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7750349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vice president-elect Kamala Harris says voters have "ushered in a new day for America."

As Philadelphia erupted at the news of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ascending to the White House, it's a momentous moment for women of color.

AKA’s have taken over the art museum steps! This is @SenKamalaHarris sorority. And they are PROUD pic.twitter.com/nHIjq1i9az — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) November 8, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the first time in nine months, Dr. Ala Stanford feels like she can breathe."I want to celebrate. I want to be able to scream. I want to be able to dance. I want to be able to cry, but we're in a pandemic," she said.Dr. Stanford is the founder of the Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium.So instead of a party, she threw a motorcade, driving from Fern Rock down Broad Street and to the Philadelphia Museum of Art to celebrate the election of Joe Biden and his Vice President, Kamala Harris."Little girls and little boys know that they dream and they can actually be that person they want to be. No dream is too big," said Cynthia Taylor, who works with Stanford.The election of Harris is particularly special to the crowd that gathered at the art museum because they're all members of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the oldest African-American sorority in the country where Harris is a sister too."It's overwhelming. I mean, it's taken some time to process, but I'm very proud of her. She's worked very hard," said Melanie Dupree from North PhiladelphiaDr. Stanford made sure this celebration lasted only a few minutes, with the pandemic in mind. Still, she says this quick moment of unity and thanks was needed for the sisterhood, who helped elect the first Black and Asian woman to the vice presidency."Oh I cried, I cried. My heart was beating. So, they said it couldn't happen, but it did," said Dupree.Dupree said she watched the vice president-elect speak Saturday night with her 99-year-old mother and she is so proud to see a woman who looks like her be elected to the White House.