2020 American Music Awards red carpet: See what stars wore at the AMAs

LOS ANGELES -- The stars have hit the red carpet ahead of the American Music Awards, which air Sunday evening on ABC! Check out the photo gallery below to see what they're wearing to the show:
The show, airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will also include performances by Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Bebe Rexha with Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Nelly and Bell Biv DeVoe. Click here to see a full list of performers.
The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch will compete for the show's top honor, artist of the year, along with Bieber, Taylor Swift and Post Malone.
Megan Thee Stallion, who released her highly anticipated debut album Friday, scored five nominations including a bid for new artist of the year. Six artists earned four nominations each, including Bieber, Swift, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, DaBaby and Doja Cat. Click here to see a full list of nominees.
Oscar-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson will host the fan-voted show.
Don't miss the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
