South Jersey woman reunites Amazon employee with wallet accidentally shipped to her

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- When her gardening package sprouted cash, a South Jersey woman wouldn't "leaf" it be.

"I'm like, 'I didn't order a wallet.' But then it feels heavy, so I opened it," said Amanda Sette. "That's when I saw cards, credit cards. And I'm like, 'How does something like that happen?'"

Sette had placed an order for gardening tools on Amazon. She received her package on Sunday, but it wasn't what she had ordered.

Dorcas Ngemie's missing wallet

The Mullica Hill resident says she searched all over Facebook this weekend to find the owner of the cards, Dorcas Ngemie, but the searches were fruitless.

So, she turned to Action News for help.

Turns out, Ngemie is an Amazon employee in Baltimore.

She says she had forgotten to put her wallet back in her bag when she got on the packaging line at work.

"I made a mistake and put my wallet in your order and then I sent (it) back," she said. "Then 10 minutes later, I say, 'Where is my wallet?' It was on the table, and I said 'Uh oh! I packed my wallet.'"

Amazon employee Dorcas Ngemie (pictured top right), Amanda Sette from Mullica Hill, NJ (pictured bottom center), Action News' Christie Ileto (pictured top right)

But she didn't know which box, and it was already making its way down the shipping line.

Sette shipped the wallet back on Monday afternoon and it should be back with Ngemie in a day or so.

"Thank you so much," said Ngemie. "God bless you, it's not everybody that has your heart. It's not everybody."

Ngemie says her husband had just given her the money to pay the family's bills when she mistakenly shipped her wallet.