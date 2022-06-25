amazing video

Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch in Canada: VIDEO

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch in Canada

CHICAGO -- A home backyard camera captured the incredible moment a dog escaped the clutches of a bald eagle in Canada.

A Yorkie named Coco was in her backyard when a bald eagle swooped down and snatched her right off the porch.

She somehow freed herself and sprinted back to safety.

Don't worry; she's OK.

Coco's owner said she was scratched up a bit, but is now running around like nothing happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsamazing videobald eaglecanadau.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZING VIDEO
Cat jumps out 5th floor window amid fire, walks away: VIDEO
Video shows fiery crash between Amtrak train and truck
World's largest snow maze open for visitors
Video shows bridge in use by coyotes, bears and mountain lions
TOP STORIES
Protesters gather in Philly after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
How does overturning Roe v. Wade impact women in Pa., NJ and Del.?
Woman dead, man wounded after Kensington shooting
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Hot This Weekend
Deadly mass shooting outside Norway gay bar investigated as terrorism
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Current and former Wildwood mayors, 3rd official facing theft charges
Show More
Carjacking victim speaks about gas station ambush
Tesla driver turns self in to police following fatal hit-and-run
Roe v. Wade overturned: Protesters rally at Supreme Court's doorstep
Delaware is ready to protect a woman's right to abortion
Philly typewriter shop helps preserve, restore the art
More TOP STORIES News