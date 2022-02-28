Warrant issued for Amazon delivery driver wanted in Clifton Heights shooting

Anthony Jones Clifton Heights Borough Police Department

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for an Amazon delivery driver who is accused of shooting a man in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.The Clifton Heights Borough Police Department says Anthony Jones of Philadelphia is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related offenses.The incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Springfield Road and Oak Avenue.Police arrived at the scene and found a 58-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his stomach.The victim was able to tell police he had been involved in a minor crash with an Amazon delivery driver. The victim said the driver then shot him.The 58-year-old man was taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in critical condition. He was to undergo surgery, police say.Officers remained on the scene for several hours on Sunday, taking photos of a silver pickup truck and the Amazon delivery truck.Police announced the active arrest warrant for Jones on Monday.On Sunday night, prior to Jones being identified by police, Action News received the following statement from an Amazon spokesperson:"We are aware of an incident involving a delivery service partner vehicle this afternoon in Delaware County. We are working with local authorities closely in their ongoing investigation."Anyone with information should call Clifton Heights police at 610-623-3242.