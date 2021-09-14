amazon

Amazon to expand footprint in Philadelphia area with 4,800 new jobs

Jobs paying up to $18 an hour will soon be up for grabs in the region.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multinational conglomerate Amazon is continuing to expand its footprint in the Philadelphia area.

With some 50 plus warehouses around the greater Philly region and more on the way, the company is very much on brand.

"Amazon's goal is to be the world's best employer," said Amazon Senior Manager Sam Bankole.

On Tuesday, company officials - flanked by city and state leaders - announced some 4,800 jobs paying up to $18 an hour will soon be up for grabs in the region through various delivery, sorting, and fulfillment centers.

That includes one location in Delaware that, once it is open, will be the largest center in the company.

While anyone is encouraged to apply, officials made it known they are scouting for talent in places that may not always be in the spotlight.

"These jobs are going to be serving people who are struggling in communities that are underserved," Bankole said.

One such community is the Eastwick section of Southwest Philadelphia. That's where Amazon is well in the midst of building a 140,000 square foot fulfillment center.

"It's right there. If you can't get to here then you don't want a job," said resident Christina Elliott.

She hopes it's also the answer to some of the rampant crime that plagues the region.

"Maybe we can get the young people to get off the corners and go into jobs, because there is none out here. So, maybe this is a big thing for us," Elliott said.

Even potential competitors next door are embracing the change in landscape.

"It's going to be competition but it won't hurt us, and plus it'll bring in some more business here too," said nearby employee said Richard Baroth.

But will people seek out these jobs? City leaders certainly hope so.

"As the enhanced unemployment benefits ended I think people will understand they will have to go to work, and I think people will do that," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Amazon wants to stand out from other employers by offering comprehensive benefits, like health, vision, and dental starting on day one.
