amazon

Amazon investigation into tech giant's work culture set to take place after employee complaints

Amazon culture: Google, Facebook and Apple employees have also recently vocalized concerns about internal issues
EMBED <>More Videos

Amazon hires investigators to probe work culture

SEATTLE -- Outside investigators are going to take a look at the internal culture of Amazon, CNN reported.

The move comes after employees circulated a petition alleging "systemic discrimination, harassment, bullying and bias against women and under-represented groups."

The petition specifically addresses concerns among staffers within an Amazon Web Services unit known as Proserve.

The petition claims the system protects the company, rather than employees filing the complaints.

RELATED: 'You guys paid for all this': Bezos' comments on Amazon workers after spaceflight draw backlash

The Washington Post said the petition was signed by more than 550 employees.

Amazon is the latest example of a big tech company facing backlash from its own employees over workplace culture.

In recent years, employees at Google, Facebook and Apple have banded together to vocalize concerns about internal issues in an effort to incite change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswashingtonamazonbullyingdiscriminationharassmentu.s. & worldinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
What to know about phone scam targeting Amazon customers
'GMA's' Michael Strahan to go to space aboard Blue Origin
WI Amazon driver amazed he survived train crash that split truck in 2
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News