amazon

Amazon to give frontline workers $300 holiday bonus

Amazon is giving its frontline workers a $300 holiday bonus. The one-time bonus will go to employees working in the month of December and part-time workers will get $150.

Amazon said it will spend more than $500 million on the bonuses. The online colossus says they have spent over $2.5 billion in 2020 on special bonuses and incentives for their employees around the world. This includes a $500 million bonus earlier this year.

RELATED: BBB warns of scammers posing as Amazon employees to steal customers' personal information

The latest bonus comes as the company faces threats of a Black Friday strike over pay and safety conditions.

Retailers like Walmart and Target have also given out holiday bonuses to their workers this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessholiday shoppingamazoneconomycoronavirustechnologyu.s. & worldshoppingonline shoppingblack fridaycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
Amazon opens online pharmacy
Why scammers are excited about Amazon Prime Day
More retailers have deals of their own on Amazon Prime Day
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race
Black Friday 2020 deals shopping guide
Princeton grads 'beat the system,' win more than $6M in lottery
Father shoots son-in-law after argument, police say
Thanksgiving could make or break US coronavirus response
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
Shoppers camp outside in Cherry Hill for new PlayStation 5
Show More
Eagles RT Lane Johnson to undergo season-ending ankle surgery
AccuWeather: Mild today and tranquil, Monday rainstorm
Chester Co. mom charged in abuse of 9-year-old daughter
Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
8 things you can do instead of shopping on Black Friday
More TOP STORIES News