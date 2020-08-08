Missing 2-year-old Delaware boy found in California, search for mother continues

Georgetown detectives discovered that Cristobal Lopez had been taken from Delaware to California.
GEORGETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police have canceled an Amber Alert after a 2-year-old boy abducted from Sussex County, Delaware two weeks ago was found safe in California.

However, police are still looking for the child's mother, Angelina Lopez, who is accused of taking him.

Two-year-old Cristobal Lopez was located Friday at a home in Pasadena.



At the time of his disappearance, Cristobal was in the care of a family member in Georgetown, Delaware.

The Georgetown Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Angelina Lopez for felony breach of release.

Police said Cristobal Lopez was last seen on July 25 on South Front Street in Georgetown.

They said Cristobal was placed in the care of Angelina's cousin after his mother was charged with child abuse on June 5.

Angelina was limited to supervised visitation with Cristobal and had arranged to stay at her cousin's house overnight on July 25.

Through their investigation, Georgetown detectives discovered that Cristobal had been taken from Delaware to California.

On Friday, at the request of Georgetown police, the Pasadena Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 600 block of Los Robles Avenue in Pasadena, California.

Pasadena detectives located Cristobal safely inside the home.

Police said anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Angelina Lopez should call 911 immediately.
