Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Philadelphia girl Nova White

One-year-old Nova White is believed to be with 32-year-old Ronald White, Pennsylvania state police say.
PHILADELPHIA AMBER ALERT: pic.twitter.com/nyoIjuKRe8— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 19, 2021
They were last seen in the area of the 1200 block of N. 10th Street around 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday.
He is believed to be driving a green 1998 Toyota Corolla.
Ronald White is 5'7" tall with a teardrop tattoo on his face.
Nova White is two feet tall and weighs about 25 pounds.
Police did not have a clothing description available for either Nova or Ronald White.
If you see them, or know where they are, you are urged to call 911 right away.