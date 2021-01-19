Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Philadelphia girl Nova White

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Philadelphia girl.

One-year-old Nova White is believed to be with 32-year-old Ronald White, Pennsylvania state police say.



They were last seen in the area of the 1200 block of N. 10th Street around 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

He is believed to be driving a green 1998 Toyota Corolla.

Ronald White is 5'7" tall with a teardrop tattoo on his face.

Nova White is two feet tall and weighs about 25 pounds.

Police did not have a clothing description available for either Nova or Ronald White.

If you see them, or know where they are, you are urged to call 911 right away.
