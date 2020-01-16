Search for missing New Jersey girl Dulce Maria Alavez enters 4th month

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5738859" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Noema Alavez Perez spoke out about her missing daughter, Dulce Marie Alavez, in an interview on "Dr. Phil."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5574135" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dulce Maria Alavez vanished on the afternoon of September 16, prompting an all-out search to find the 5-year-old girl.

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The search for a missing Bridgeton girl continues as Thursday marks four months since police say she vanished from a New Jersey park.Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was last seen playing at the Bridgeton City Park on September 16, 2019.Surveillance video captures the last known images of Dulce. The video shows Dulce getting ice cream at a store with her mother, 3-year-old brother and an 8-year-old relative. Then she vanished."It's really hard for us 'cause we're not getting any answers no more, not like we used to. They just keep saying they're investigating, but literally there's no answers," said Dulce's mother, Noema Alavez last week.No suspects have been named in the case. A reward for information now stands at $75,000.During a recent meeting, supporters asked Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly for things like waived fees for permits to hold vigils and amnesty for undocumented residents who may be afraid to come forward with information."They're not going to be asked about their documentation, we're not going to follow up on that. All we want is information about Dulce Maria Alavez," Kelly added.Dulce's mother is not giving up."We miss her a lot. We're not going to give up until we find her," she said.The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says the investigation is ongoing and again reminds the public they will not ask about immigration status.