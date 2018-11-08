LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPVI) --The green SUV stolen during the abduction of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar has been found, according to the FBI.
WTVD-TV reports, the FBI released surveillance video of the vehicle Wednesday.
Thursday morning, the vehicle was found off Quincey Drive in Lumberton, North Carolina. Aguilar and her abductor remain missing.
Aguilar's family said they have no idea who could have taken her. FBI agents said Wednesday they had no reason to believe Aguilar knew her abductor.
There is a $15,000 reward being offered for information that leads to finding Aguilar.
She went missing around 7 a.m. Monday. A man wearing all black and a yellow bandana took her as she prepared to go to school.
In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, an FBI agent read this message from Hania's mother to her daughter: "I just want my daughter back with me. I'm here waiting for you, I love you and only care about you. I don't have anything against whoever did this to you. I just want you back."
Officials have also set up a special tip line for information related to her disappearance. The tip line number is (910) 272-5871.
