AMC Theatres offering $5 Discount Tuesdays through the end of October

There's a new reason to see more movies over the next few months.

AMC Theatres is now offering a "$5 Discount Tuesdays" special.

Tickets will be just $5 plus tax for members of the AMC Stubs program, which is free to join. The promotion will run through the end of October.

Discount Tuesdays benefits are available anywhere AMC tickets are sold, the company said.

Make sure to present your virtual card, physical card, account number or login email address when purchasing tickets in person at the theatre.

For premium experiences like Dolby Cinema, IMAX, PRIME, RealD 3D and D-Box, a surcharge will be applied.

To sweeten the deal, AMC also has popcorn and drink specials for Tuesdays.

