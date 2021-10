BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Employees at the American Custom Drying complex in Burlington, New Jersey had to evacuate early Tuesday morning due to a fire.The fire started at about 12:45 a.m. at the facility on the 100 block of Elbow Lane.According to officials, the fire was located in a silo on the property. They believe the flames were sparked by dust.Crews were able to get the fire under control and employees were allowed back inside at about 2 a.m.No injuries were reported.