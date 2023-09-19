Coffee shop/bookstore American Grammar quickly becoming hub for creativity in Kensington

Book store, coffee shop combo American Grammar is quickly becoming a hub for creativity in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- There is a new place in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood that's on a big mission.

They opened their doors this summer at the intersection of North Front Street and Diamond Street, in the center of Philadelphia's opioid epidemic.

But American Grammar brews more than just coffee.

The store aims to change the perception of the community around it and is quickly becoming a hub for creativity while also giving back.

