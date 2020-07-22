Here's how to audition for next season of American Idol

american idol

American Idol is already gearing up for its next season on 6abc.

Because of the pandemic, the auditions are happening online.

The show will go on in this virtual world!

20-year-old singer, songwriter Louis Knight from Narbeth made it into the top 7 last season.

The Lower Merion High School graduate says the show has changed his life and it can do the same for you.

"It's just, it really is like unfathomable to think about how much I've grown and learned from this entire experience," Knight says.

"Honestly, every aspect of my life has changed. I feel more adult, I feel more ready to take on the music industry. This show has taught me a lot and you can do it, seriously. Just go after your dreams because you don't know what doors could open. Idol has opened so many doors for me and allowed me to stop trying to pursue music full time. Give it a shot, right? There's nothing to lose."

