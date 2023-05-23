"Our customers go to his restaurants, and his customers ride our trains, so it's such a natural tie-in for a collaboration," says Jason Abrams, the senior public relations manager for Amtrak.

Stephen Starr serving up the new menu for Acela's First Class Northeast Corridor riders

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dining on board Amtrak's Acela will now feel like a high-end night out in Philadelphia.

James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr announced that he's crafting the new First Class dining menu on trains traveling on the Northeast Corridor, serving commuters some of his famous dishes.

Amtrak riders between Boston and Washington D.C. will dine on favorites like Buddakan's Black Pepper Beef and the Continental Mid-Town's Chilled Sesame Noodles.

"Our customers go to his restaurants, and his customers ride our trains, so it's such a natural tie-in for a collaboration," says Jason Abrams, the senior public relations manager for Amtrak. "We want First Class to be a premium experience."

Starr says he's been a regular on the Acela to and from New York City.

He says he's worked on some really cool projects outside the walls of his restaurants, but says this opportunity "might be my favorite project thus far."

Look for the vegetarian lasagna al forno from Pizzeria Stella, and the baked manicotti from Adrian, Starr's spot at the Wells Fargo Center.

Amtrak says there's a new wine and champagne list, and fresh bread service and pastries from local bakeries along the route.

They say the goal is to elevate the experience for travelers and give out-of-towners a reason to stay here and try our local spots.