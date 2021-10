MARCUS HOOK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County officials are investigating after a person was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Marcus Hook, Pa., Thursday afternoon.Authorities said it happened just after 4 p.m.Amtrak temporarily suspended service between Wilmington and Philadelphia as a result.SEPTA also briefly suspended service on the Wilmington-Newark line as officials investigate.Transportation services resumed around 6 p.m.The victim has not been identified.