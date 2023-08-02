A man charged with a hit-and-run crash that injured two children and an adult in Philadelphia has been found guilty.

Driver found guilty for Philadelphia hit-and-run that injured man, 2 children

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man charged with a hit-and-run crash that injured two children and an adult man in Philadelphia has been found guilty.

A jury found 54-year-old Andre Shuford guilty on Wednesday of 14 of the 20 charges he was facing, including aggravated assault by vehicle.

Shuford was driving a pickup truck on September 2, 2022 when he hit the three victims at 56th and Vine streets in West Philadelphia.

Police found the striking vehicle in the 5300 block of Race Street. When police arrived, the truck was empty.

Video obtained by Action News shows the pickup truck traveling through the intersection.

The crash left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition.

Shuford surrendered to police several weeks after the crash. He is being held without bail.

Sentencing is set for next month.