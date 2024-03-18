The 31-year-old who was stabbed was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Man arrested for attempted robbery, stabbing at IHOP in New Castle County

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man was arrested on Saturday after police say he attempted to rob an IHOP and stabbed a customer in New Castle County.

Delaware State Police were called to the IHOP on Kirkwood Highway in Newark at approximately 8 p.m. for reports of a robbery and stabbing.

The investigation later revealed that 35-year-old Andrew Ford from Bear, Delaware, entered the IHOP wearing a mask and holding a knife.

Andrew Ford, 35, of Bear, Delaware

Troopers say Ford demanded money and threatened the cashier with the knife.

When the cashier refused to hand over the money, Ford exited the restaurant but was followed by two customers, according to state police.

Outside the restaurant, Ford allegedly threatened the two men and cut one of them with the knife as they tried to subdue him.

The two men and some other individuals were able to hold Ford down until troopers arrived at the scene and took him into custody, according to investigators.

The 31-year-old who was stabbed was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ford has since been charged with attempted robbery, displaying a weapon, assault, aggravated menacing, and other related offenses.

Delaware State Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 302-365-8404 or 1-800-847-3333.