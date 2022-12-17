3rd annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party helps raise money for good cause

This year, the block party, hosted by the Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation, added on two additional families who've lost their law enforcement loved ones.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a party Friday night on 2nd Street in Old City, but there was more to the party than good times.

Much of the money raised at the 3rd Annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party is going to a good cause.

Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan was critically injured In January 2019 while on his motorcycle in Northeast Philadelphia.

"He's looking stable and making small progress. But you know baby steps," said his wife Teng Chan.

She said she was going to have some much-deserved fun and the continued support from her husband's law enforcement family is a big part of what keeps them going.

"That makes us feel like we're not alone, makes us feel very supported and especially during this time of the year," said Chan.

"The community of Philadelphia has been tremendous to the Philadelphia Highway Patrol unit and to the Chan family," said Sgt. Kyle Cross, who is Chan's former partner

Those are the families of fallen Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca.

The troopers were killed in March 2022 by an alleged drunk driver.

"We're fortunate, we're loved. I know the State Police have been backing us too and we're fortunate for all of that," said Martin's wife Stephanie Mack.

She too says when events like these are attended and money is raised to help them, it goes a long way.

"Christmas is my favorite holiday so this one stings a little bit more than it should. It's a lot to take in, but we are overwhelmed and loved all at the same time," said Mack.

Now, the donating doesn't have to stop there at the party.

If you would like to help these families out you can donate here.