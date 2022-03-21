pennsylvania state police

2 Pennsylvania state troopers, civilian killed on I-95 in South Philly, all lanes closed

Action News is told the state troopers were making a traffic stop when they struck.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- I-95 is closed in both directions in South Philadelphia after a crash killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and a civilian early Monday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95 near the Stadium Complex, just north of Broad Street.

Pennsylvania State Police patrol I-95 and Action News is told the state troopers were making a traffic stop at the time.

Action News has learned a car struck and killed two troopers. A civilian was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Further information concerning the circumstances of the crash is unknown at this time.

Philadelphia police were first to arrive at the scene. The Philadelphia Fire Department and state police were also called to the crash site.

All traffic on I-95 is being diverted off the ramps as all lanes remain shut down.



Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes. Northbound drivers may want to take the Platt Bridge to 26th Street to the Schuylkill Expressway to the Vine Street Expressway eastbound and back to I-95. Southbound drivers can take the Vine Street Expressway to the Schuylkill Expressway eastbound to 26th Street to the Platt Bridge and back to I-95.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 6abc.com and Action News as more information becomes available.
