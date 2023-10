Action News is told the dog had not been deceased long and showed signs of long-term neglect, abuse, and cruelty.

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The search is on for a suspect in a disturbing animal cruelty case in Chester County on Thursday.

Animals Protective Service officials say they found a dead dog in a crate that was dumped near the West Branch Brandywine Creek in Coatesville.

Police were called on Monday when the discovery was made off Wagontown Road and East Glencrest Road.

