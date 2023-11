Deer rescued after falling down into Roxborough construction site

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews had to rescue a deer that was stuck down in a large hole at a construction site in Philadelphia's Roxborough section.

The deer was stuck in the 6800 block of Roxborough Avenue.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a buck stuck down in a home's foundation.

The Pennsylvania Game Warden responded to the scene.

The deer was removed by using a front-loader at about 5 p.m. Monday.

The animal was then loaded into the back of the Game Commission's vehicle.