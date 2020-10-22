Jamie Dornan, Anthony Mackie star in time traveling sci-fi thriller 'Synchronic'

Anthony Mackie is known for being the superhero Falcon in the "Avengers" movies.Jamie Dornan made a name for himself starring in "50 Shades of Grey."The two join forces for the new sci-fi thriller, "Synchronic.""Synchronic" tells a complex story involving time travel with the aid of a designer drug gone wrong. Mackie and Dornan play longtime best friends who find themselves in the middle of one deadly mess."The stakes are so high that you can't look away. You just can't, you know? You need to see how it results," said Dornan."They give you little tidbits to feed you along the story," said Mackie. "So every little thing, every little moment means something to build up toward that big moment at the end."The two actors became friends during filming."He's such an easy dude. Like, he's funny, he's engaged, he's engaging, he cares, and he listens. He thinks he knows about everything in the world," said Dornan."Everybody I talked to, literally, said, 'There is no way the two of you are going to finish this movie together.' And I was like, my guy!" laughed Mackie.Dornan says a movie like this is good escapism during a tough time. Mackie says a night at the drive-in sure sounds good."Put the top down, hold your date tight, get some popcorn and enjoy it. Turn the rest of the world off," said Mackie. "We've had enough 2020."