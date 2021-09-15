localish

Anthony Quinn Library honors the legendary Mexican actor's legacy

EMBED <>More Videos

Library honors the legendary Mexican actor's legacy

LOS ANGELES -- Located in the heart of the East Los Angeles neighborhood in which Anthony Quinn was raised, a public library bearing the late actor's name is a reminder to locals that anything is possible.

Quinn was originally from Chihuahua, Mexico. His family migrated to El Paso, Texas before settling in East Los Angeles. The Academy Award-winning actor played many different roles of varying ethnicities. He is celebrated for his versatility in acting but was just as versatile in his personal life.

"In addition to being an actor, my father was also an accomplished architect, a painter, a sculptor and an artisan." said Alex Quinn, the actor's son. "He was also always reading multiple books at a time. Having this library means the world to us. It's probably the best compliment to him."

"When he was in talks of having this library named after him, he wanted classes for the youth to let them know that they weren't confined," said library manager Mariko Farinacci-Gonzalez. "So they could say 'this is what I'd like to learn, and I can learn it.'"

The library has many personal artifacts belonging to Quinn, including wardrobe from different movies, and pieces of art which he created.

Social Media Links:

https://lacountylibrary.org/anthony-quinn-library/
Facebook: @AnthonyQuinnLibrary
Instagram: @AnthonyQuinnLibrary
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east los angeleskabcactorcommunitylocalishculturethe arts
LOCALISH
Library honors the legendary Mexican actor's legacy
NASA's first Latino astronaut wants everyone to travel to space
Biking Across America for Cancer Research
Foodies unite at BottleRock
TOP STORIES
Police release age-progression image of Dulce Maria Alavez
School bus collides with vehicle in South Jersey, 3 injured
Family demands answers after man killed outside Philly prison
Suspect arrested in deadly Philadelphia home invasion
98% of those who died from COVID this year in Philly were unvaccinated
Doctors work to bring COVID testing, vaccines to Latino community
TikTok challenge could lead to criminal charges, schools warn students
Show More
Two weeks after Hurricane Ida, cleanup continues in South Jersey
Boyfriend now person of interest after woman disappears while on trip
Officers' heroic efforts to save man from fire caught on video
New video shows suspects wanted in deadly quintuple shooting
Bonuses, higher wages await job-seekers looking for work
More TOP STORIES News