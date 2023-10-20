Philadelphia rapper giving back to at-risk kids in the community through daycare center

Philadelphia rapper Anthony 'Dappa' Samuel's side hustle is giving back to at-risk kids in the community through his daycare center.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Anthony "Dappa" Samuels is a lyricist on the mic at night, sometimes performing alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as at the popular Roots Picnic.

But during the day, it's all about giving back and now his mission to pay it forward has him in the national spotlight.

Samuels operates a daycare in West Philadelphia that serves at-risk kids. It's called Young with Options Academic Center and their mission is personal.

"It's great seeing other little kids and boys like me that come from the same environment," said Samuels.

Samuels comes from Strawberry Mansion, and says he's acutely aware of the need for representation in the classroom.

"It's just as rough or difficult circumstances as the kids in West Philadelphia area, and I love that I'm able to be here, be a positive role model, I can talk to them and relate to them," he said.

He started the daycare after quitting his job in finance in 2017, but he's still found a way to combine his night job of performing and rapping into his passion for giving back.

"I try to say we're more than a daycare because we do have the creative arts background," he said.

The upstairs of the early childhood learning center is a dance studio that also has classes from acting to poetry.

When other rappers are dabbling in clothing lines or other endorsements on the side, Samuels says coming here to the Young with Options Academic Center during the day is the best side hustle there is.

Samuels says he hopes to open more daycares across the city in the future.