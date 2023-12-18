Holiday Hangouts around Philadelphia: for all times of day, all kinds of vibes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For nearly two decades, Ants Pants Cafe has been a humble hot spot for breakfast and lunch.

The pancakes are the top seller but there are lots of other popular plates like bacon, egg, and cheese stuffed Brioche French toast, veggie hash, the maple bacon sandwich and the pork roll.

Ants Pants was started by two best friends as an Australian-themed cafe. Though the menu has evolved, you'll still find that Aussie influence in the drinks.

The flat white is a favorite. Think latte with equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

The Australian iced coffee is like a milkshake with espresso.

As for the name? Ant's pants is an Australian term for the best; the cat's pajamas, the bee's knees, the ant's pants.

Ants Pants Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

2212 South Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

215-875-8002

For dinner dates, Bar Lesieur is the newest offering of the Schulson Collective.

It's a modern French restaurant that showcases classic French technique.

Seasonal appetizers include tuna crudo, mushroom carpaccio and bay scallops with a duxelle, a classic French preparation of mushroom and shallot. The Scottish salmon is hickory 'smoked' table side.

The meals are made to be paired with cocktails.

The Santé Spritz has vodka and lillet rosé, grapefruit soda and champagne.

The burlesque martini is made with citrus vodka and raspberry simple syrup and topped with champagne and a candied raspberry.

The desserts are simple but decadent with options like the Pear Bourdaloue and a Citrus tart with grapefruit pieces on top and drops of herbal liqueur on the side.

Tis the season to overindulge and imbibe.

Bar Lesieur | Instagram

1523 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

215-330-2732

Lovers of cocktails and vinyl should check out the new 48 Record Bar, a tiny, intimate listening room that sits atop the legendary Sassafras cocktail bar in Old City.

There are 16 cocktails made for sipping.

The Industry Negroni "packs a punch."

The Red Ink is a mix of vanilla and citrus vodka and aged rum finished with a cascade of cherry that is just as much for the show, and a classic, rum-based Hemingway Daiquiri.

48 Record Bar has a menu of comfort snacks to match the drinks with dishes like deviled eggs, butternut squash flatbread with caramelized onions, burrata cheese and arugula and an old dish called Welsh Rarebit.

It's like a toasted cheese bread but here they top it with a poached egg.

The food and drinks are served in a music library filled with hundreds of albums so you can come in, relax and decompress while you catch up with friends and loved ones.

48 Record Bar | Instagram

48 S 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

215-925-2317

Open Wednesdays-Sundays, 6 p.m.-2 a.m.