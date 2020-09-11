Philly Catholic HS teachers agree to new contract, get job security during pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia and the union representing its high school teachers have come to an agreement for a new contract.The 500 member union of educatiors that span the 17 area Catholic high schools agreeing to a new 2-year contract that ensures educators will have job through the school year, even if enrollment drops because of the pandemic. 368 votes paved the way for the agreement to move forward.Earlier in the week, teachers overwhelmingly rejected an offer that would have seen them receiving $1,200 raises per year.However, union officials say that agreement would have allowed the Archdiocese to layoff teachers if enrollment at the school decreased because of COVID-19."It not a good clause for either teachers or students," said union President Rita Schwartz.Their salary increase, did see some revamping in negotiations."We have salary increases of $1,000 in the first year, $1,200 in the second year," she said.In the end, Schwartz says this really is a win-win for all."We all want the schools to survive to thrive we just have different ways of getting that," Schwartz said.The archdiocese saying in part Friday, "with today's announcement, we are able to move forward without interruption for the benefit of the students and school families we serve."