Archdiocese of Philadelphia announces closing of 2 churches

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced that two churches that have not been used in about two years will be formally closed and may be sold.

Immaculate Conception Church on Front Street in Northern Liberties and Saint Cyril of Alexandria Church in East Lansdowne in Delaware County will no longer serve as worship sites for their respective parishes.

Both had been merged with nearby parishes in recent years.

Parishioners learned the news at this weekend's masses.

