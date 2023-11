Water erupts from street in Ardmore after water main break

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Viewer video shows a rush of water shooting from the street and onto a nearby building after a water main break on Friday in Ardmore.

It happened along Cricket Street between Lancaster and Athens avenues just before noon.

Aqua Pennsylvania says about 10 to 12 customers were affected.

A nearby building was also damaged.

Crews were working to repair the pipe on Friday afternoon. The water is expected to be restored by the evening.