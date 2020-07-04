Home under construction destroyed by fire in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A home under construction went up in flames in Northeast Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called to the 2900 block of Arlan Street around 2:25 a.m. Saturday.

Arriving fire crews discovered the house fully engulfed.

It took firefighters 30 minutes to get it under control.

Police tell Action News the home had been under construction for about two years, but it was never completed.

No one has been living in the home, police said, and no injuries were reported.
