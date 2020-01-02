Armed robbers attack owner, tie up family at Havertown salon: Police

HAVERFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the armed robbers who assaulted a family at a business in Haverford Township, Delaware County.

It happened at the Fiji Nail Salon on the 100 block of West Eagle Road in Havertown at 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Investigators said the three masked robbers attacked the business owner as he was entering the salon.

The owner told police all three men were holding guns.

They then tied up the victim and his family and proceeded to ransack the business, getting away with cash and jewelry.

The victim and family members were able to free themselves and call 911.

The business owner suffered injuries to his head and face. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later released.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Haverford Township Police Department at 610-853-1298 ext. 1234.
