Philadelphia police search for suspect wanted in at least 8 robberies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for at least eight robberies.

Police said the suspect robbed Harry's Hair and Nail Salon at about 8 a.m. on January 10.

The victim said he was opening his store, which is on the 5500 block of North 5th Street, when the suspect entered, said he had a gun and demanded money.

Detectives believe the same man is responsible for seven other robberies in the area.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 911 or submit a tip at 215-686-8477.

