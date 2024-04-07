The airport reassures the public to not be concerned with the increased traffic.

Army helicopters seen flying through the area as they move military equipment

Army helicopters seen flying through the area as they move military equipment

Army helicopters seen flying through the area as they move military equipment

Army helicopters seen flying through the area as they move military equipment

Army helicopters seen flying through the area as they move military equipment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A number of U.S. Army helicopters could be seen flying through the sky throughout the weekend, but there is no cause for concern.

According to the Lehigh Valley International Airport, approximately 70 helicopters are using the airport as a staging area for refueling.

The helicopters are flying in from Fort Drum, New York and are headed to the Port of Philadelphia in an effort to move military equipment.

The exercise is slated to take place Saturday through Monday, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day.

The arrivals and departures for refueling will take place in the area of Hangar 7 at the airport in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. This is just south of the airport's runways.

The airport reassures the public to not be concerned with the increased traffic.

There is no public access to the airfield.