Heartwarming: Army dad surprises 4-year-old daughter at Philadelphia school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Christmas is coming early for a 4-year-old girl named Elani.

After more than a year apart, Elani's father, who is serving in the Army, surprised her at school in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights neighborhood.

Little Elani threw her arms around her dad, Dache Talbert, and didn't let go.

Talbert has been stationed in Italy, where he is an automotive logistics specialist.

He tells Action News he plans on spending time having dance battles with Elani, spoiling her with candy, and letting her stay up a little late.