  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Heartwarming: Army dad surprises 4-year-old daughter at Philadelphia school

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, December 19, 2023 4:52AM
Army dad surprises 4-year-old daughter at Philadelphia school
Heartwarming: Army dad surprises 4-year-old daughter at Philadelphia school
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Christmas is coming early for a 4-year-old girl named Elani.

After more than a year apart, Elani's father, who is serving in the Army, surprised her at school in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights neighborhood.

Little Elani threw her arms around her dad, Dache Talbert, and didn't let go.

Talbert has been stationed in Italy, where he is an automotive logistics specialist.

He tells Action News he plans on spending time having dance battles with Elani, spoiling her with candy, and letting her stay up a little late.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW