Arrest made after 6-car hit-and-run crash leaves 2 dead in Bustleton

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have made an arrest in the fatal six-car crash in Philadelphia's Bustleton section.Juan Rivera and Carmen Ruiz were killed on Sunday April 21 on Red Lion Road and Bustleton Avenue.Police said Shekhroz Mamaatkulov, 25, was traveling at a high rate of speed down Red Lion Road and hit two vehicles.Those two cars then collided with three other vehicles.Rivera and Ruiz were coming home from a family birthday party at the time of the crash.Officials say Mamaatkulov was located in Cooper Hospital in Camden New Jersey.He was arrested on Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle.