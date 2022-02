OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities have charged an Ocean County man with setting at least six forest fires over nine months.Gregory Fullman, 32, was arrested earlier this week following a long investigation.Officials say he set a large fire at Bass River State Forest last May.Then in December, Fullman allegedly set four more fires in Manchester, Lakewood, and Little Egg Harbor.A 6th fire was lit in Lakewood in January.Fullman has been charged with 25 counts of aggravated arson.