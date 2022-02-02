Society

South Jersey surfer sticks to polar plunge challenge even through blizzard

"There were a couple of days before I went in I was definitely thinking 'this may be a little too much,'" admits Kelly.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ professional surfer vows to hit the surf every day this winter

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Year's Day polar plunge quickly turned into a personal challenge for pro surfer Rob Kelly.

The Ocean City, New Jersey resident pledged to surf every day this winter in just his boardshorts.

Some days were warmer than others.

Three days into the year, the Jersey Shore took the brunt of a snowstorm. And just last week, Ocean City was slammed with more than a foot of snow.

But that didn't stop Kelly.

Every day since, the surfer, wearing only his boardshorts, has taken on Mother Nature while paddling out into the freezing ocean.



"The whole rest of January has been the coldest, snowiest on record. I wanted a challenge, of course, I got a challenge -- be careful what you wish for," said Kelly.

Kelly says because of all the snowstorms, the waves have been great for surfing.
He still surfs every day in a wet suit, but to stay true to his challenge, he'll spend three to five minutes doing his polar bear plunge.

"There were a couple of days before I went in I was definitely thinking 'this may be a little too much,'" admits Kelly.

SEE ALSO: New Jersey pro surfer catches wave with help from ferry boat

EMBED More News Videos

With a little help from the Cape May - Lewes Ferry, pro surfer and Ocean City, New Jersey's own Rob Kelly was able to get his fix.



He jokingly said he didn't want to jinx himself, but doesn't anticipate it getting much colder than what he's experienced.

For his sake, let's hope it doesn't.

Kelly doesn't recommend other people just go out surfing in the middle of a blizzard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyocean citysurfingcoldwinterpolar plunge
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Residents on edge after coyote spotted in neighborhood
Students ordering food to school causing security issues: Officials
Police investigate after Orthodox Jewish men blasted with snow: Video
Arbitration panel sets deadline for Philly police vaccine mandate
Body of missing NJ man found, arrest made in his death: Police
Ex-Dolphins coach sues Giants, NFL alleging racist hiring
Conshohocken Brewing Company honors Marc Zumoff with beer release
Show More
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
99-year-old snow angel maker is also a real life "Rosie the Riveter"
NJ car theft suspect arrested after police chase, carjacking in Philly
'Chairs were getting thrown': Man describes Bucks County buffet brawl
La Salle Univ. hires Daniel Allen as new president
More TOP STORIES News