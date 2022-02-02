South Jersey surfer sticks to polar plunge challenge even through blizzard

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10740004" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With a little help from the Cape May - Lewes Ferry, pro surfer and Ocean City, New Jersey's own Rob Kelly was able to get his fix.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Year's Day polar plunge quickly turned into a personal challenge for pro surfer Rob Kelly.The Ocean City, New Jersey resident pledged to surf every day this winter in just his boardshorts.Some days were warmer than others.Three days into the year, the Jersey Shore took the brunt of a snowstorm. And just last week, Ocean City was slammed with more than a foot of snow.But that didn't stop Kelly.Every day since, the surfer, wearing only his boardshorts, has taken on Mother Nature while paddling out into the freezing ocean."The whole rest of January has been the coldest, snowiest on record. I wanted a challenge, of course, I got a challenge -- be careful what you wish for," said Kelly.Kelly says because of all the snowstorms, the waves have been great for surfing.He still surfs every day in a wet suit, but to stay true to his challenge, he'll spend three to five minutes doing his polar bear plunge."There were a couple of days before I went in I was definitely thinking 'this may be a little too much,'" admits Kelly.He jokingly said he didn't want to jinx himself, but doesn't anticipate it getting much colder than what he's experienced.For his sake, let's hope it doesn't.Kelly doesn't recommend other people just go out surfing in the middle of a blizzard.