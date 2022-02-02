shooting

Family wants answers after SEPTA engineer killed in road rage shooting on I-76

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman wants answers after her brother was killed in an apparent road rage shooting last week in South Jersey.

It happened on January 24 when 51-year-old Louis Ciccanti was traveling home from his job as an engineer at SEPTA's Overbrook station in Philadelphia.

Ciccanti was traveling to Cherry Hill after his 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. shift when he was shot on eastbound I-76 in Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey, according to investigators.

New Jersey State Police released dashcam video Tuesday night. In the video, you can see the driver of a dark sedan aggressively following Ciccanti's Mercedes.

Louis Ciccanti



Police believe the driver of that sedan killed Ciccanti before his vehicle crashed on the side of the roadway.

Investigators think Ciccanti and the suspect had an altercation somewhere near Passyunk Avenue.



"He was my big brother and he was supposed to always be the big brother and be invincible you know?" said the victim's sister, Amber Ciccanti. "I'm going to miss just knowing that he's there. I don't have that anymore."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it, or any other information that might aid this investigation, is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Tip Line at 856-783-4900 or email at CCPOTIPS@CCPROSECUTOR.org. Anonymous tips are welcome.
