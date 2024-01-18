Local doctor hosts only all-medical talk radio show in greater Philadelphia region

Your Radio Doctor: Dr. Marianne Ritchie hosts the only all-medical talk radio show in the greater Philadelphia region.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In 2020, Dr. Marianne Ritchie started sharing her medical knowledge with many more listeners, hosting Your Radio Doctor. It's broadcast locally on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT on Saturdays, or you can listen anytime to podcasts on Audacy.com.

"It's the only all-medical, talk radio show in the Greater Philadelphia region. It airs in over 30 states and via livestream it can be heard internationally," says Dr. Ritchie, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.

Her goal each week is to spread education and inspiration.

"Your health is your wealth," she says. "What you don't know can hurt you."

Dr. Ritchie started her medical practice in Philadelphia in 1986 and now teaches at Jefferson. She is a graduate of St. Joseph's University and Thomas Jefferson University.

"I'm a gastroenterologist, which is GI specialist," she says.

This show's topic is how to prepare for your annual physical.

She doesn't just talk about her specialty on the show, but rather covers everything from anemia, vaping, and cancer to Medicare.

"I know the common misconceptions and I try to ask questions that I'd like my patients to ask," she says.

Dr. Ritchie invites guest doctors to talk about their specialties. Recently, Dr. Rhea Powell joined her on the show. Dr. Powell is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College, as well as the Director of Internal Medicine for Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

"We'll take a deep dive into complex medical conditions and try to explain them," says Dr. Ritchie.

She says if people can walk away with "a visual" and understand a health issue, "they're going to be more committed to take care of themselves."

No matter the topic, she encourages listeners to be proactive about their health since medicine is nuanced.

"Colon cancer is preventable and common and often deadly," she says. "More people die from colorectal cancer than breast cancer."

She says she works to provide "concrete messages" each week on the show that will leave a lasting impression on listeners.

"Even if people learn one new thing a week, I've done my job," she says.

