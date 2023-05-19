Philadelphia school staff hold rally to draw awareness to asbestos issues

Building 21, Frankford High School and Mitchell Elementary are currently closed due to asbestos.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of staff members from Philadelphia public schools that have closed due to asbestos held a rally on Thursday.

Employees from Building 21, Frankford High School, and Mitchell Elementary delivered a petition to the city's school district headquarters in Spring Garden.

They say the district is complacent in exposing countless students and staff to asbestos.

Staff also demanded a safe working and learning environment, along with transparency and accountability from the district.

So far this year, six Philadelphia schools have closed due to issues with asbestos.

Most recently, the C.W. Henry Elementary School in the Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia closed due to asbestos.

Students returned to their classrooms at the beginning of May after learning virtually for nearly a month.

Mastery Simon Gratz Charter High School was closed and reopened in March due to the same issue.