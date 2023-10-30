South Philadelphia school relocates students amid asbestos concerns

Southwark went virtual last week over concerns that dust and debris found in the attic contained asbestos.

The School District of Philadelphia reported Sunday that air samples did not detect any airborne asbestos fibers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students from Southwark School in South Philadelphia will head to class in different school buildings on Monday.

Southwark went virtual last week over concerns that dust and debris found in the attic contained asbestos.

Crews began sealing off the attic out of an abundance of caution.

RELATED: South Philadelphia elementary school relocates students due to asbestos concerns

Sunday, the School District of Philadelphia reported some good news, saying that air samples did not detect any airborne asbestos fibers.

However, as work continues at the school, kindergarten through 5th grade will attend class at South Philadelphia High School. Grades 6th through 8th will attend George W. Childs School.

Southwark students will use the second and third floors of the South Philadelphia High School.

RELATED | Philadelphia teachers sue district for First Amendment rights violation over asbestos protests

Philadelphia teachers sue district over asbestos protests Three teachers filed a proposed class action lawsuit against the School District of Philadelphia, accusing the district of violating their rights.

Breakfast and lunch will be served at both schools for Southwark students, officials said.

For children who will begin attending the high school, no adjustments will need to be made for transportation due to the close proximity of the schools.

For students who will attend George W. Childs, a shuttle bus will be provided from the high school, officials said last week.

It is unclear at this time when students will be able to return to Southwark, but officials said they anticipate the relocation to last several weeks.