South Philadelphia's Southwark School reopens after air samples show no signs of asbestos

Southwark Elementary to reopen after air samples show no signs of asbestos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A South Philadelphia school that was temporarily closed following asbestos concerns is set to welcome students back into the classroom.

Students at Southwark School resumed in-person learning Tuesday.

Southwark went virtual last month over concerns that dust and debris found in the attic contained asbestos. Students were then sent to take class at two other buildings, Childs Elementary and South Philadelphia High.

Three teachers filed a proposed class action lawsuit against the School District of Philadelphia, accusing the district of violating their rights.

District officials say they have reconfigured the ventilation system and air samples are not showing signs of the toxic substance.

This was the only asbestos-related school closure this school year in Philadelphia.