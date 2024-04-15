﻿Local designer Ashani Scales creates upcycle clothing for her brand the Visionaries

We meet an up-cycling designer turning old items into new pieces of clothing at the Visionaries.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ashani Scales is a fashion designer and owner of brand The Visionaries.

Scales started sewing when she was 11 after being gifted a sewing machine from a neighbor.

After losing interest in sewing in high school and college, she picked up the craft during the pandemic.

Since then Scales has created garments from unconventional items like blankets and deadstock fabrics and has worked with Philly Fashion Week for the last three years.

When she's not creating clothing for her brand, she teaches students how to sew at the community center, The Village Arts and Humanities.

For inquiries, you can email visionaries.custom@gmail.com.

Instagram |Website