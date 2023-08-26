Daughter of Delaware County police officer dies in Philadelphia hit-and-run

The daughter of a Delaware County police officer was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Delaware County FOP Lodge 27 is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The daughter of a Delaware County police officer was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia on Saturday.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. at 84th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officials say a Honda was traveling south on 84th Street and struck a pedestrian, who was crossing westbound on Lindbergh Boulevard.

The vehicle fled the scene. Police describe the car as a 2023 Honda Accord with New York tags reading LDM-2367.

Medics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Officials later identified the victim as 27-year-old Ashley McLean-Gaylor from Glenolden, Delaware County.

Later Saturday afternoon, the Folcroft Borough Police Department in Delaware County shared a GoFundMe link to its Facebook page, which announced that McLean was the daughter of a Folcroft police officer.

The Delaware County FOP Lodge 27 is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this incident.

"Our reward is payable immediately if someone calls the police with a tip that leads to the suspected driver," said Delaware County FOP Lodge 27 President Chris Eiserman. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this young mother from Delaware County."