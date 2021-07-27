Arts & Entertainment

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis don't believe in bathing their kids or themselves too much

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis don't believe in bathing their kids or themselves too much

It looks like the Kutcher-Kunis family is saving money on soap.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast and the talk turned to bathing.

After Shepard told co-host Monica Padman that using soap everyday rids the body of natural oils, Kutcher and Kunis agreed, saying they only wash vitals every day.

Padman was stunned to be in the daily full-body wash minority and asked, "Who taught you to not wash?"

"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child so I didn't shower very much anyway," Kunis said.

That has apparently continued with her and Kutcher's two kids, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4.

"I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns, ever," Kunis said.

And now that they are older, Kutcher said they have a system.

"If you can see the dirt on them, clean them," he said. "Otherwise there's no point."

Kutcher said he does wash his "armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever," and has a tendency to "throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out."

Kunis said she washes her face twice a day.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritychildrencelebrity babiesbabiesfamilyhygiene
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News