Asian American houses of worship show vast diversity in cultures, faiths

By WPVI logo
Wednesday, May 17, 2023 12:25PM
Asian American houses of worship show diversity in cultures, faiths
The Greater Philadelphia region is full of so many different Asian American communities which is reflected in diverse houses of worships.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For many in the AAPI community, faith plays a huge role in creating a sense of society, culture, and tradition.

The Greater Philadelphia region is full of so many different Asian American communities.

We visit a Cambodian Buddhist monastery, a Korean Presbyterian congregation, and a temple in the heart of one of the area's Sikh communities to show the incredible variety in practices and places of worship.

Wat Khmer Palelai | Facebook | Instagram

2701 S. 58th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

215-687-3861

Gracepoint Church | Facebook | Instagram

(Sundays at Phil-Mont Christian Academy)

35 E. Hillcrest Avenue, Erdenheim, PA 19038

215-326-9155

Guru Nanak Sikh Society Upper Darby | Facebook

310 S. 69th Street, Upper Darby, PA 19082

610-751-6199

