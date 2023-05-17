Asian American houses of worship show vast diversity in cultures, faiths

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For many in the AAPI community, faith plays a huge role in creating a sense of society, culture, and tradition.
The Greater Philadelphia region is full of so many different Asian American communities.
We visit a Cambodian Buddhist monastery, a Korean Presbyterian congregation, and a temple in the heart of one of the area's Sikh communities to show the incredible variety in practices and places of worship.
Wat Khmer Palelai | Facebook | Instagram
2701 S. 58th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-687-3861
Gracepoint Church | Facebook | Instagram
(Sundays at Phil-Mont Christian Academy)
35 E. Hillcrest Avenue, Erdenheim, PA 19038
215-326-9155
Guru Nanak Sikh Society Upper Darby | Facebook
310 S. 69th Street, Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-751-6199