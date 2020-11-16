Check out Mokja, SET NoLibs and The Breakfast Den for new Asian cuisine in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We found a few new spots for Asian cuisine - from breakfast, lunch, and dinner to a neighborhood sports bar, we've got you covered.Mokja in Ambler brings modern Korean to the table, SET NoLibs is a sports bar with Asian-fusion comfort food while you watch the game, and The Breakfast Den has a menu for daytime delights from both American and Vietnamese cuisines.9 N. Main Street, Ambler, PA 19002215-220-44111500 South Street, Philadelphia PA 19146267-758-60081030 N. 2nd Street (in Liberties Walk), Philadelphia, PA 19123267-761-9480