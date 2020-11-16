FYI Philly

Check out Mokja, SET NoLibs and The Breakfast Den for new Asian cuisine in Philly

By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We found a few new spots for Asian cuisine - from breakfast, lunch, and dinner to a neighborhood sports bar, we've got you covered.

Mokja in Ambler brings modern Korean to the table, SET NoLibs is a sports bar with Asian-fusion comfort food while you watch the game, and The Breakfast Den has a menu for daytime delights from both American and Vietnamese cuisines.


Mokja | Facebook | Instagram
9 N. Main Street, Ambler, PA 19002
215-220-4411
Closed Mon. & Tues.

The Breakfast Den | Facebook | Instagram
1500 South Street, Philadelphia PA 19146
267-758-6008
Open 8-4 daily, except Monday

SET NoLibs | Facebook | Instagram
1030 N. 2nd Street (in Liberties Walk), Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-761-9480
