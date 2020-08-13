Woman arrested following attack on Asian-American pregnant woman in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6356764" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Asian-American pregnant woman is outraged after she and her daughter were attacked in Philadelphia last week. She says she was targeted due to her ethnicity.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The woman accused of verbally and physically attacking a pregnant Asian-American mother last month has been arrested.The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says Delores Marte is now facing a litany of charges in connection to the assault at 13th and Walnut streets.Though Jing Chen did not want to show her face, fearing retaliation, she told Action News Marta sprayed water at her and her 12-year-old daughter. She then punched Chen in the face, she said.Chen, who is nearly 9-months pregnant, said Marta shouted racial slurs at her when she asked why she was attacked.For that reason, the Asian-American community is calling on the DA to charge Marta with ethnic intimidation, in addition to assault.